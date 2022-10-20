SHUTTERSTOCK AND POND5 EXPAND PREMIUM CONTENT COLLECTION BY SECURING DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO FILMPAC' S HIGH-END CINEMATIC QUALITY VIDEO LIBRARY

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) With over 100,000s filmed by leading cinematographers,'s upscaleis ideal for creative professionals with a dramatic flair NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced its partnership with, afootage boutique, to bring'scinema-toand. Founded by filmmakers for filmmakers,'s creative platform features 4Kproduced by world-class cinematographers and artists. It boasts a ...