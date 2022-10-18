Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileIl Recon Cloud Controller è disponibileInsulti razzisti e indifferenza per alla velocista azzurra Zaynab ...Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’In the NVIDIA Studio: lavora con tutta la potenza della nuova 4090BLACK ADAM - TUTTI I GADGET ELETTRIZZANTI!Ultime Blog

Bournemouth vs Southampton – pronostico e possibili formazioni

Bournemouth vs Southampton – pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Il Bournemouth punta ad allungare la sua imbattibilità in Premier League a ben sette partite quando accoglierà il Southampton al Vitality Stadium mercoledì 19 ottobre. Nel fine settimana i Cherries hanno pareggiato 2-2 con il Fulham, squadra neopromossa, mentre i Saints sono stati fermati sull’1-1 con il West Ham United. Il calcio di inizio di Bournemouth vs Southampton è previsto alle 20:30 Anteprima della partita Bournemouth vs Southampton: a che punto sono le due squadre Bournemouth Si continua a cantare le lodi di Gary O’Neil, manager in carica del Bournemouth, che ha portato i Cherries alla sesta partita di fila senza sconfitte in Premier League: la sfida con il Fulham al Craven Cottage si è conclusa con un pareggio per quattro reti a ...
