SUNMI BIoT Solutions for Business 4.0 Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2022 (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing Business intelligence Solutions, Showcased its groundbreaking android-based Business IoT Solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 (SUNMI BOOTH: H4-E20), and demonstrated its abundant scenario-based digital Solutions with a wide range of devices like mobile/payment/desktop/kiosk terminals, as well as the newly upgraded IoT cloud management platform, SUNMI DMP. Digital Solutions that come with these IoT devices and various cloud services play an important role in digital transformation in sectors like finance, catering, and retail. "We have been engaged in the MEA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing Business intelligence Solutions, Showcased its groundbreaking android-based Business IoT Solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 (SUNMI BOOTH: H4-E20), and demonstrated its abundant scenario-based digital Solutions with a wide range of devices like mobile/payment/desktop/kiosk terminals, as well as the newly upgraded IoT cloud management platform, SUNMI DMP. Digital Solutions that come with these IoT devices and various cloud services play an important role in digital transformation in sectors like finance, catering, and retail. "We have been engaged in the MEA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SUNMI BIoT Solutions for Business 4.0 Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2022SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing business intelligence solutions, showcased its groundbreaking android-based business IoT solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 ( SUNMI BOOTH: H4-E20), ...
SUNMI Technology: SUNMI BIoT Solutions for Business 4.0 Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2022SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing business intelligence solutions, showcased its groundbreaking android-based business IoT solutions ...
SUNMI BIoTSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SUNMI BIoT