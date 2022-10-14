Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova disponibile per console e PC Svelati ulteriori dettagli su “VERA”Overwatch 2: in arrivo una nuova skin e un ciondoloVALORANT EPISODIO 5 ATTO 3Ferrari Velas Esports Series | Jonathan Riley vince la Grand FinalSony lancia ZV-1F - vlog camera per nuovi orizzonti creativiGAMMA LG ULTRAGEAR - NUOVI MONITOR DISPONIBILIFUNKO AL LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022GeForce NOW - streaming su PC a 120 FPS sui primi ChromebookE' morto il 16enne giocatore di Basket dopo uno schianto con lo ...Ultime Blog

SUNMI BIoT Solutions for Business 4.0 Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2022
SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing Business intelligence Solutions, Showcased its groundbreaking android-based Business IoT Solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 (SUNMI BOOTH: H4-E20), and demonstrated its abundant scenario-based digital Solutions with a wide range of devices like mobile/payment/desktop/kiosk terminals, as well as the newly upgraded IoT cloud management platform, SUNMI DMP. Digital Solutions that come with these IoT devices and various cloud services play an important role in digital transformation in sectors like finance, catering, and retail. "We have been engaged in the MEA ...
