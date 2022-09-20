Turkiye is increasing its target in the machinery industry with MAKTEK Eurasia (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Organized by Tüyap with the collaboration of Association of Machine Tool Industrialists and Businesspeople (TIAD) and Association of machinery Manufacturers (MIB), MAKTEK Eurasia will take place between September 26 and October 1, 2022 at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkiye. ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Organized for the 7th time by Tüyap with the collaboration of TIAD and MID, MAKTEK Eurasia is preparing to gather the players of the industry of Eurasia between September 26 and October 1, 2022. The fair will take place in 14 halls and expects to host nearly 70.000 visitors from 120 countries, mainly Russia, the Balkans, Africa, and Europe focused on Machine Tools, Metal
