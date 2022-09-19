Huawei Connect 2022 kicks off in Bangkok to explore unleashing digital productivity

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022), Sept. 19,/PRNewswire/'s annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, began today in. The theme of this year's event is "Unleash," gathering over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world tohow to more effectively unleash, promote theeconomy, and build up strongerecosystems. At the event,shared the steps it's taking to advancedevelopment across a wide range of industries, and released 15+ innovative cloud services for the global market. To kick off the event, Ken Hu, ...