A successful SuperFrancoFête in Quebec City! (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022)   Thrilled with the success of its event showcasing francophones from across the world, SISMYK is ready for next year! Quebec, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The first edition of the SuperFrancoFête, a celebration of francophone music and song held on Wednesday, August 31 at l'Agora de Québec, was a resounding success! A striking feature of the show was how it included performers spanning many generations, with artists aged from 23 to 80. In total, some 30 singers performed around 40 pieces from a dozen countries! Due to the huge demand and, above all, the event's unprecedented popularity, a recording of the SuperFrancoFête will be broadcast in Quebec and Canada on TV5 Québec-Canada and TVA, as well as throughout the world on TV5 Monde. Fans of francophone music throughout the world will be able to watch this thrilling ...
'SuperFrancoFête: an ... (514) 554 - 3056

