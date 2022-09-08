A successful SuperFrancoFête in Quebec City! (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) Thrilled with the success of its event showcasing francophones from across the world, SISMYK is ready for next year! Quebec, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The first edition of the SuperFrancoFête, a celebration of francophone music and song held on Wednesday, August 31 at l'Agora de Québec, was a resounding success! A striking feature of the show was how it included performers spanning many generations, with artists aged from 23 to 80. In total, some 30 singers performed around 40 pieces from a dozen countries! Due to the huge demand and, above all, the event's unprecedented popularity, a recording of the SuperFrancoFête will be broadcast in Quebec and Canada on TV5 Québec-Canada and TVA, as well as throughout the world on TV5 Monde. Fans of francophone music throughout the world will be able to watch this thrilling
A successful SuperFrancoFête in Quebec City!... which will reach French - speaking viewers around the world.' " Le Soleil 'SuperFrancoFête: an ... (514) 554 - 3056 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894046/Agence_ComediHa__Inc__A_successful_...
