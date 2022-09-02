World Beard Day: come avere una barba perfetta a prova di “back to work” (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) barba lunga, corta, curva, squadrata, o appena accennata? L’estate volge al termine e settembre irrompe senza aspettare, insieme all’autunno, al rientro in ufficio e alla necessità di radersi e prendersi cura... Leggi su europa.today (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022)lunga, corta, curva, squadrata, o appena accennata? L’estate volge al termine e settembre irrompe senza aspettare, insieme all’autunno, al rientro in ufficio e alla necessità di radersi e prendersi cura...

tuttoteKit : #Braun celebra il World Beard Day con un omaggio all'espressione di sé #tuttotek - Ilmiodiabete : World Beard Day: come avere una barba perfetta a prova di “back to work” I consigli di Philips OneBlade per prende… -