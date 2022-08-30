FCM Bank Malta Taps DXC Technology and Temenos Platform for Core Banking System Modernization (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global Technology services company, has partnered with solution provider Temenos (SIX: TEMN), to lead the digital transformation of critical IT architecture for FCM Bank, one of Malta's leading providers of savings and fixed-term deposit products. Drawing on DXC's expertise in Banking and capital markets, and industry leading software from Temenos, FCM Bank has replaced its legacy Core Banking System with a modern digital Platform to support its growth strategy. The new System went live in June 2022, with DXC supporting the migration of FCM Bank's apps, offerings ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
