GWM HAVAL DARGO Unveiled in South America, Igniting Passion for Diversified Driving (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) BAODING, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM HAVAL DARGO was launched in Chile and Peru in South America, bringing a brand-new Driving experience to local customers. To let locals have a more real feeling of this car's power, the GWM held a long-distance test drive for HAVAL DARGO in Chile. The test drive models are all-wheel-drive edition, combining coziness of urban SUVs and Driving performance of off-road SUVs. The test drive route starts from Puerto Montt and ends at Puerto Varas via the Alerce Andino National Park, covering different Driving environments, such as off-road terrain and paved roads. The multi-scenario experience activities attracted a large number of test drivers to participate enthusiastically
With Powerful Sports Performance, GWM HAVAL H6 GT Starts to Go Global. On July 16, GWM HAVAL H6 GT made its debut in Red Bull Quicksand in South Africa, attracting wide attention. As the official automotive sponsor of the event, GWM showed HAVAL H6 GT to the audience.
Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM's Brazil Factory, L.E.M.O.N. DHT Wins High Praise. That day, he also experienced the HAVAL H6 prototype equipped with L. E. M. O. N. DHT powertrain. Before this activity, GWM held the first media salon on L. E. M. O. N. DHT via live streaming.
