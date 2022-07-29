AEW Dark Elevation 25.07.2022 (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Duluth in Georgia in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Trios Match: Andrade Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Angélico) battono AR Fox, Adrian Alanis & Liam Grey Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir battono Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal Toni Storm batte Emi Sakura Kris Statlander batte Brittany Blake Hikaru Shida batte Robyn Renegade The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) batte The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Baron Black batte Brandon Cutler Konosuke Takeshita batte JD Drake Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con, diversi i match disputati a Duluth in Georgia in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Trios Match: Andrade Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Angélico) battono AR Fox, Adrian Alanis & Liam Grey Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir battono Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal Toni Storm batte Emi Sakura Kris Statlander batte Brittany Blake Hikaru Shida batte Robyn Renegade TheOrder (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) batte The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Baron Black batte Brandon Cutler Konosuke Takeshita batte JD Drake

