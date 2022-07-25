Sparatoria Los Angeles : almeno 2 mortiMondiali di atletica leggera : 100mt ostacoli, Tobi Amusan stabilisce ...Myanmar : Giustiziati quattro attivistiInfarto in campo : il 20enne Andrea Musiu morto giocando a calcioAlessia Pifferi uccide la piccola Diana : Speriamo resti in carcere ...LeBron James, Rick Sanchez e Morty Smith in arrivo su MultiVersusNintendo Switch Sports - arriva un aggiornamento gratuitoSnapdragon Pro Series incoronerà i campioni alle Live Challenge FinalsPiazzamenti e date dei Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsLEVEL INFINITE tra i protagonisti della GAMESCOM 2022Ultime Blog

Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance supercharges leadership team with appointments from Paypal and Deloitte

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based global Cyber Insurance specialist BOXX Insurance ...

Toronto-based global Cyber Insurance specialist BOXX Insurance today announced the appointment of Eric Newman as its Chief Operating Officer, and Steve Penney as Chief Technology Officer. BOXX is modernizing Cyber Insurance and uses advanced technology to identify and address Cyber threats proactively. Newman will support the development of BOXX's strategic growth agenda leading strategic planning, governance, legal and compliance functions. He will further strengthen BOXX's leadership team as the company continues to scale globally. "I am delighted to be joining the team at BOXX and am thrilled about the growth ...
For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com Media contact: [email protected] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864940/BOXX_Insurance_Cyber_insurtech_BOXX_Insurance_supercharges ...

