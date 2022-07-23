NXT Level Up 22.07.2022 Episodio 23 (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Buongiorno amici e buon sabato! Benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento di fine settimana con l’ormai non più “tanto giovane” Level Up, lo show che è andato a sostituire 205 live nella sua collocazione del venerdì sera. Come sapete, i match sono sempre tre, quindi, andiamo a vedere quanto è successo nell’ultimo Episodio andato in onda. Risultati NXT Level Up Thea Hail ha sconfitto Brooklyn Barlow; Bryson Montana ha sconfitto Ru Feng; Duke Hudson ha sconfitto Hank Walker. E anche per questa puntata è tutto. Alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
