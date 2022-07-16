DC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasDC League of Super-Pets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso disponibile su ...78 euro per una colazione a Capri : il video su TitktokPremier Mario Draghi : Presidente mi dimettoTaito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerUltime Blog

La Lecture “David Medalla: Gender, Identity and Sexuality in his Works” a Bolzano (Di sabato 16 luglio 2022) 01 HQ-Medalla©Luca-GuadagniniLa Lecture con Purissima Benitez-Johannot nell’ambito della mostra David Medalla: Parables of a Friendship Giovedì 14 luglio 2022 Bolzano – Da giovedì 14 luglio alle ore 19, negli spazi della mostra “David Medalla: Parables of a Friendship” presso il MUSEION – museo d’arte moderna e contemporanea di Bolzano, Purissima Benitez-Johannot docente del dipartimento di Studi artistici della University of the Philippines Diliman e fondatrice, archivista e curatrice della MiraNila Heritage House and Library sarà protagonista della Lecture David Medalla: Gender, Identity and Sexuality in his Works (Museion, 4° piano, ...
