Tianlong launched a campaign to care for SMA children

Tianlong has launched a campaign together with the Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) care center in China (a non-profit organization for SMA), and The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University to care for children with SMA in May 2022. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults, ranking as the first fatal genetic disease of infants. Tianlong always bears social responsibility and strives for making more people know about the disease and helping with early detection. We want to make the world of SMA children full of love with ...
