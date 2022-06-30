Primo sguardo allo skateBenvenuti a Redfall! – Nuovo trailerL'Evento Estivo arriva a Sunrise VillageAssetto Corsa Competizione è il nuovo videogioco ufficiale di FIA ...GIANTS SOFTWARE A GAMESCOMNVIDIA Studio: arriva il driver di giugnoGhostrunner: Disponibile da oggi la Complete EditionGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : il video dell'attacco missilistico a ...Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneUltime Blog

Last Night In The Bittersweet | l' ultimo album di Paolo Nutini | ecco le date del tour

Il ritmo insistente Motorik del nuovo singolo 'Lose It' porta sfumature di band tedesche dei primi anni ...

Il ritmo insistente Motorik del nuovo singolo 'Lose It' porta sfumature di band tedesche dei primi anni '70 come i Can e i Neu!, e sono un prodotto di Paolo che scrive sempre più al basso.
Last Night In The Bittersweet, l'ultimo album di Paolo Nutini: ecco le date del tour

A otto anni dal suo ultimo lavoro in studio, Paolo Nutini pubblica il suo nuovo e quarto album in studio dal titolo 'Last Night In The Bittersweet' il 1 luglio su etichetta Atlantic Records. Ad anticipare l'album i nuovi singoli 'Lose It' e 'Through The Echoes', 'Shine A light', 'Pietrified in Love' e 'Acid eyes'. ...

