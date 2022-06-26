Games of Thrones, Daenerys è pronta a tornare? (Di domenica 26 giugno 2022) L’ultima stagione di Game of Thrones ha segnato duramente il percorso di Daenerys. Ma sembra esserci una luce alla fine del tunnel. La serie TV spin-off su Jon Snow si farà. Ora la domanda è l’ultima dei Targaryen è pronta a tornare? Nel fermento tra prequel e sequel la domanda è una sola: Daenerys è pronta a tornare? Ad agosto uscirà la prima serie TV spin-off di Game of Thrones. Ma House of the Dragon, pur raccontando la storia della famiglia Targaryen, non riporterà Daenerys ai fan. Il motivo è dato soprattutto dalla tempistica, siccome si tratta di una storia prequel ambientata secoli prima la serie TV originale. Allora perché non inserirla nel progetto prequel destinato a Jon Snow? DaenerysUna domanda che i fan ... Leggi su velvetmag (Di domenica 26 giugno 2022) L’ultima stagione di Game ofha segnato duramente il percorso di. Ma sembra esserci una luce alla fine del tunnel. La serie TV spin-off su Jon Snow si farà. Ora la domanda è l’ultima dei Targaryen è? Nel fermento tra prequel e sequel la domanda è una sola:? Ad agosto uscirà la prima serie TV spin-off di Game of. Ma House of the Dragon, pur raccontando la storia della famiglia Targaryen, non riporteràai fan. Il motivo è dato soprattutto dalla tempistica, siccome si tratta di una storia prequel ambientata secoli prima la serie TV originale. Allora perché non inserirla nel progetto prequel destinato a Jon Snow?Una domanda che i fan ...

