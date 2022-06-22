Dimensity 9000 Plus ufficiale: il “nuovo” processore MediaTek per la fascia alta (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) MediaTek annuncia ufficialmente il nuovo processore per la fascia alta, Dimensity 9000 Plus che ricorda molto il suo predecessore. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Launched: Is This The SD 8 Gen 1 KillerMediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000+ SoC today, a high-performance and top-notch silicon chipset and can beat Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.
MediaTek Takes on Flagships with Dimensity 9000+The new Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek is their hope that the “budget king” perception ends. It is also MediaTek’s most powerful SoC to date with 5G in tow. The new Dimensity, in this case, goes ...
