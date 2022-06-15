“Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story”: Melissa McCarthy e Hugh Grant nel cast (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) Jerry Seinfeld ha messo insieme un cast stellare per la sua commedia Netflix Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, oltre a co-sceneggiare e dirigere il film, nel suo primo lungometraggio Seinfeld sarà il protagonista. Chi compone il cast di “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story”? Nel cast: Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) e James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) ha firmato per i ruoli, insieme a Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (Il vicinato), Christian Slater (Dott. Morte) ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
