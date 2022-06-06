Juventus il mercato in uscita In 6 pronti a partireJuventus il punto sul mercato in entrataHaiducii presenta il suo nuovo logo per festeggiare i 18 anni di ...Torniamo a concentrarci sul PvP di Legends of RuneterraFIFA 22: annunciata la squadra della stagione della Serie A TOTSModa da na-kd: lo stile trendy e i prezzi vincentiForge of Empires - concentrati sulla palla della stagione calcistica Destiny 2: Uhmaayyze protagonista del nuovo video della campagna ...SESSION: SKATE SIM ANNUNCIATA LA DATA DI USCITADivise personalizzate: come può procurarsele la squadra ...Ultime Blog

Dopo aver passato la mattinata a guardare questo special event, ecco Voi la recensione, fresca ...

NXT In Your House: Review (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Dopo aver passato la mattinata a guardare questo special event, ecco Voi la recensione, fresca fresca, di NXT 2.0 In Your House. Diciamo subito che la card si presenta interessante, con tutti i titoli in palio e con rivalità arrivate, probabilmente, al loro culmine massimo. Dal punto di vista grafico spiccano i colori arcobaleno, in linea sia con il nuovo corso dello show e sia con il passato glorioso dei vari In Your House del passato. Fatte queste premesse, veniamo ai match. 1) Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Two Dimes vs Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) (with Elektra Lopez)    Voto: 8/10 Sfida tra le due ‘famiglie’ di NXT, con l’italiani che, con un buon gioco di squadra, riescono ad avere la meglio, costringendo i rivali messicani ad unirsi alla propria ...
