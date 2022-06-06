Benefit revolution. L’Italia alla prova di Larry Fink (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Sulle orme della Benefit corporation statunitense, la società Benefit sta accelerando il proprio grado di appeal sul mercato italiano, rappresentando la “terza via” tra la società di capitali e l’impresa sociale, affiancando così allo schema classico dello scopo di lucro (o mutualistico) tipico del fenomeno societario, lo scopo di “generale utilità”. La Sb è quella società di persone o di capitali che, pur mantenendo la finalità di generare utili e distribuire dividendi nell’esercizio di un’attività economica, aggiunge finalità di beneficio comune e opera “in modo responsabile, sostenibile e trasparente nei confronti di persone, comunità, territori e ambiente, beni ed attività culturali e sociali, enti e associazioni ed altri portatori di interesse”. Il beneficio comune, incorporato nell’oggetto sociale, si sostanzia nel “perseguimento di uno o più ...Leggi su formiche
Victory Square Technologies Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results & 2021 RecapWeb3, EdTech, Metaverse Cloud Benefit Solutions Inc. (dba Cloud Advisors) Insurance tech ... VST's sweet spot is cutting - edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate ...
bk World - The service station of the future has opened in Endsee, GermanyThe future is electric "To make a success of the mobility revolution, we need innovative concepts ...to charging parks run by the largest charge spot operators and energy providers - to the benefit of ...
Thousands of workers trial four-day work week“We firmly believe that a four-day week with no change to salary or benefits will create a happier workforce and will have an equally positive impact on business productivity, customer experience and ...
Mobile Payments are Driving the Cashless RevolutionNew research conducted by embedded finance provider YouLend and payment service provider Dojo has revealed a significant trend when it comes to the way businesses are operating: they are ditching cash ...
