MA'ADEN and GlassPoint sign a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to develop the world's largest solar process steam plant (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Saudi Arabia's leading mining company signs an MOU to facilitate the study to develop the first solar steam project in the kingdom to decarbonize MA'ADEN's alumina refinery RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MA'ADEN), Saudi Arabia's national mining champion and one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, and GlassPoint, the leader in industrial solar steam, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop the world's largest solar process heat plant at MA'ADEN's Alumina refinery. When complete, the ...
