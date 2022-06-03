MA'ADEN and GlassPoint sign a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to develop the world's largest solar process steam plant (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Saudi Arabia's leading mining company signs an MOU to facilitate the study to develop the first solar steam project in the kingdom to decarbonize MA'ADEN's alumina refinery RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Saudi Arabia by Riyadh Al Nassar, senior vice president of MA'ADEN's aluminum business and Rod MacGregor, CEO and founder of GlassPoint, witnessed by Robert Wilt, CEO of MA'ADEN and Jacob Drejer,
