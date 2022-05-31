Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in France (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Laurent Dewailly leading French market expansion to meet escalating demand for low-code software PARIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the appointment of Laurent Dewailly as Regional Vice President for France. He will lead the company's expansion in France in response to the region's escalating demand for the Appian Low-Code Platform. According to a recent report by market research firm, ReportLinker, the Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued at EUR 7.33 billion (USD 7.61 billion) in 2021 and is expected to reach EUR 35 billion by 2027 at an estimated CAGR close to 30% between 2022 and 2027. Appian helps organizations accelerate businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important ...Leggi su iltempo
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the appointment of Laurent Dewailly as Regional Vice President for France. He will lead the company's expansion in France in response to the region's escalating demand for the Appian Low-Code Platform. According to a recent report by market research firm, ReportLinker, the Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued at EUR 7.33 billion (USD 7.61 billion) in 2021 and is expected to reach EUR 35 billion by 2027 at an estimated CAGR close to 30% between 2022 and 2027. Appian helps organizations accelerate businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important ...Leggi su iltempo
Sclerosi Multipla: Irpini, “Mostro alle persone cosa significa vivere con patologia per aumentare inclusività” Lifestyleblog
Global Mining Equipment Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Caterpillar, Doosan and Komatsu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.comThe "Global Mining Equipment Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Mining Equipment market was valued at 115.2 billion US$ in 2021 and is projected ...
Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in FranceLaurent Dewailly leading French market expansion to meet escalating demand for low-code software PARIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: ...
Appian AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appian Appoints