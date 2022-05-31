AEW: CM Punk è insaziabile, punta ai Trios Title con… (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Come riportato in precedenza, CM Punk ha festeggiato con i campioni di tag team ROH e AAA, gli FTR, dopo il termine di Double or Nothing, dove ha vinto il titolo AEW contro Adam Page. Un utente di Twitter ha pensato che Punk e gli FTR potrebbero formare un team nella categoria Trio, che pare sia prossima al debutto in AEW, e al neo campione del mondo l’idea non sembra dispiacere. CM Punk ha infatti commentato così la proposta del fan: Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs. player/coach (@CMPunk) May 31, 2022 “Dateci le cinture, così non dovremo far male ai vostri preferiti”. Tony Khan ha recentemente confermato che le cinture degli AEW Trios Tag Team Championship sono state realizzate, tuttavia, non è stato ancora annunciato quando si svolgerà un torneo o quando ...Leggi su zonawrestling
