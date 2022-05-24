ASICS PROVES THE UPLIFTING POWER OF TENNIS TO RELIEVE STRESS AND IMPROVE MENTAL WELLBEING (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) ASICS experiment PROVES just 15 minutes on the TENNIS court can reduce STRESS levels by 35% PARIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A unique experiment conducted by ASICS ahead of Roland Garros has demonstrated that playing just 15 minutes of TENNIS is enough to reduce STRESS levels by more than a third (35%). The MENTAL state of Parisians was measured before and after playing and showed that over half (51%) of participants felt more relaxed, and 20% felt happier. The Uplift Court itself was inspired by recent research which identified 65% of Parisians felt STRESSed, with the biggest STRESSes cited including: traffic (61%), air pollution (56%), public transport (48%), lack of parking spaces (42%) and work (39%). These ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
