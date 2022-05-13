Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) TORINO, Italy, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Pininfarina is unveiling a stunning NFT Collection focused on one of the most iconic and futuristic automotive designs of all time – the Pininfarina Modulo concept car. The Pininfarina Modulo NFTs, in collaboration with 1of1, the luxury NFT specialists - powered by ARTM Technologies – in the development of solutions for the Metaverse, and with the iconic musician, Sasha Sirota, will be offered as a series of five pieces of art, which will then be auctioned by RM Sotheby's within a dedicated online auction on 24-26 May, 2022, please click HERE. The NFT Collection is inspired by the original "one-off" sketches of the Modulo, preserved till now in Pininfarina's private archive, ...Leggi su iltempo
