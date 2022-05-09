Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Ultime Blog

BridgerPay Launches the World' s First Self-onboarding Payment Operations Platform After $6M Seed Round

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- $156 trillion will cross international borders in 2022, ...

BridgerPay Launches the World's First Self-onboarding Payment Operations Platform After $6M Seed Round
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

$156 trillion will cross international borders in 2022, with cross-border transactions worth up to 41% more than local ones. Businesses have the need to enter new markets, automate Payment flows, connect multiple Payment providers, and generate data-driven insights. BridgerPay allows any business to connect their website to a PCI Level-1 end-to-end Payment Operations Platform with 500+ ready-made connections. The idea bloomed from Israeli entrepreneur Ran Cohen's struggles with Payment processing in his previous company: "We successfully converted from B2B to B2C and felt the issues of processing cross-border Payments First hand" Ran said; he then teamed up with veteran systems architect ...
