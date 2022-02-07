CGTN | World gathers for 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

(Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) -, Feb. 4,/PRNewswire/The opening ceremony of thewas held at the National Stadium inon Friday night. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared theopen after the InternationalCommittee (IOC) Thomas Bach delivered a speech. "This Year of the Tiger is also anYear," Bach said. "Both the Year of the Tiger and theTiger stand for ambition, courage and strength. Today, thanks to this ambition, China is asport country. Well over 300 million people are engaged insports in about 2,000 ski resorts and ice rinks." "Dear athletes," he added, "We are all ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN World

Padova News

Delegations from over 90 countries and regions attended the ceremony, together withleaders ... https://news..com/news/2022 - 02 - 04/Beijing - 2022 - Winter - Olympics - opening - ceremony - ...Xi said in the address that theis experiencing great changes that have not been seen in a ... https://news..com/news/2022 - 02 - 03/Xi - addresses - 139th - IOC - session - opening - ceremony ...Delegations from over 90 countries and regions attended the ceremony, together with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Argentine President ...This article reflects the author's opinions and not necessarily those of CGTN. The joint initiatives and statements ... cooperation as well as in providing greater support for the world economy. The ...