CGTN: World gathers for 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) - Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday night. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Winter Games open after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach delivered a speech. "This Year of the Tiger is also an Olympic Year," Bach said. "Both the Year of the Tiger and the Olympic Tiger stand for ambition, courage and strength. Today, thanks to this ambition, China is a Winter sport country. Well over 300 million people are engaged in Winter sports in about 2,000 ski resorts and ice rinks." "Dear athletes," he added, "We are all ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
