Fast And Furious 10 | Jason Momoa si aggiunge al cast

Fast And
Fast And Furious 10, anticipazioni. La produzione annuncia ufficialmente che Jason Momoa entra a far ...

Fast And Furious 10: Jason Momoa si aggiunge al cast (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Fast And Furious 10, anticipazioni. La produzione annuncia ufficialmente che Jason Momoa entra a far parte del cast. Arrivano le prime anticipazioni di Fast And Furious 10, nuovo capitolo della saga cinematografica con protagonista Vin Diesel. La produzione ha infatti annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, l’arrivo di un nuovo attore che si aggiunge al cast.
