StorPool Storage announces 30% YoY growth for 2021 | 92% Net Promoter Score | and major solution updates

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Storage software provider StorPool

The leading Storage software provider StorPool announces a solid 30% Year over Year revenue growth in 2021. For the past year, StorPool has solidified its place in the Storage market and continued developing its platform. StorPool Storage develops the most reliable and speedy primary Storage platform that public and private cloud builders use as the foundation for their clouds. Despite the global pandemic, StorPool grew its customer base with large Cloud and Managed Services Providers. They invested in evolving their infrastructure and delivering a customer-centric Storage offering ideal for companies that aim to optimise and grow their ...
