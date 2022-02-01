THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT' S LATEST COLLECTOR COIN OFFERING INCLUDES A FINE SILVER TRIBUTE TO GREAT INVENTOR ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/Stories ofachievement often find their way ons and to mark the 175th anniversary of the birth of famed, theis dedicating its 2022 ProofDollar to his legacy of innovation and life-long commitment to science. Born in Scotland,settled with his family in Brantford, Ontario, where he developed a passion for problem-solving at an early age, which sparked his interest in science. After inventing the telephone in 1876, he later built an estate near Baddeck on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. It is there that he collaborated on more innovations, such as the ...