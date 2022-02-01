DEBIOPHARM AND ASPEN PARTNER TO LAUNCH PROSTATE CANCER DRUG TRELSTAR® IN SOUTH AFRICA

Come si gioca in Italia: lo stato dell’arteCasinò online e attacchi informatici, ecco come il gambling ha reagitoMiglior Smartwatch? Ecco quale scegliereApex Legends: Ribellione Gameplay Trailer Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeCon 3 dosi di vaccino in terapia intensiva : il marito denunciaLa Sposa con Serena Rossi : si farà la seconda stagione?Presidente Parlamento Europeo : Mattarella è un bene per l'Ue Ultime Blog

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

DEBIOPHARM (www.DEBIOPHARM.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company and ASPEN, a SOUTH AFRICAn headquartered multinational pharmaceutical company announced today their PARTNERship to  LAUNCH TRELSTAR® (Triptorelin) in SOUTH AFRICA for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic hormone dependent PROSTATE CANCER.  (TRELSTAR®, a synthetic analogue of GnRH (Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone) developed by DEBIOPHARM, will be marketed by ASPEN in SOUTH AFRICA. In 2020, nearly 14,000 ...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland and DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company and Aspen, a South African headquartered multinational ...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company and Aspen, a South African headquartered multinational ...
