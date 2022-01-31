CGTN: Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish Beijing 2022 success at CMG Forum (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - Beijing, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
More than 30 Lawmakers from over 20 countries across the world have expressed their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and voiced opposition to the politicization of the Games. The Lawmakers made the remarks at a special program of CGTN dedicated to Beijing 2022, which was broadcast on Saturday. The program, themed "The Beauty of the Winter Olympics: A Celebration of the Human Spirit," is part of the China Media Group (CMG) Forum. The Lawmakers spoke highly of China's efforts to host a "simple, safe and splendid" Winter Olympics despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish Beijing 2022 success at CMG Forumhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 29/Lawmakers - from - over - 20 - countries - wish - Beijing - 2022 - success - 17deP4lCmhG/index.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736542/A_...
