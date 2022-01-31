CGTN | Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish Beijing 2022 success at CMG Forum

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Omicron 2 : sintomi e differenze con Omicron 1Super green pass : 1,6 milioni over 50 senza vaccinoSergio Mattarella rieletto presidente della RepubblicaDeath Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroUltime Blog

- Beijing, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 Lawmakers from over 20 countries across the ...

- Beijing, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

More than 30 Lawmakers from over 20 countries across the world have expressed their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and voiced opposition to the politicization of the Games. The Lawmakers made the remarks at a special program of CGTN dedicated to Beijing 2022, which was broadcast on Saturday. The program, themed "The Beauty of the Winter Olympics: A Celebration of the Human Spirit," is part of the China Media Group (CMG) Forum. The Lawmakers spoke highly of China's efforts to host a "simple, safe and splendid" Winter Olympics despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ...
More than 30 lawmakers from over 20 countries across the world have expressed their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and voiced opposition to the politicization of the Games. The lawmakers ...

China slams Lai Ching-te's meetings with U.S. lawmakers

China has lodged stern representations with the U.S. over recent meetings between Taiwan region official Lai Ching-te and several U.S. lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chinese Foreign ...
