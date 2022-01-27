THE IBUS GROUP E.V. AND ALIMENTIV INC. ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO IMPLEMENT INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND CENTRAL READING SERVICES IN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) LONDON, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The International BOWEL ULTRASOUND (IBUS) GROUP e.V. and ALIMENTIV Inc. ANNOUNCEd today a PARTNERSHIP to offer INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND (IUS) CENTRAL READING SERVICES in CLINICAL TRIALS of adults and children with INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE (IBD). Owing to its cost-effectiveness, tolerability and repeatability, IUS has played an increasing role as a non-invasive monitoring tool in CLINICAL and research settings for IBD. This tool is accurate for the assessment of IBD DISEASE activity and complications and may detect early ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The International BOWEL ULTRASOUND (IBUS) GROUP e.V. and ALIMENTIV Inc. ANNOUNCEd today a PARTNERSHIP to offer INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND (IUS) CENTRAL READING SERVICES in CLINICAL TRIALS of adults and children with INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE (IBD). Owing to its cost-effectiveness, tolerability and repeatability, IUS has played an increasing role as a non-invasive monitoring tool in CLINICAL and research settings for IBD. This tool is accurate for the assessment of IBD DISEASE activity and complications and may detect early ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : THE IBUSLa narrazione tossica della Supercoppa Italiana Juventibus
Corteo Ctp a Napoli, gli autisti bus senza stipendio bloccano Corso Umberto e piazza GaribaldiTraffico bloccato questa mattina in piazza Garibaldi e in Corso Umberto I, a Napoli, per il corteo di protesta degli autisti dei bus Ctp, senza stipendio ormai da due mesi. I lavoratori della società ...
Scania presenta Interlink: il nuovo bus per servizi extraurbani punta su versatilità, sicurezza, risparmio di carburanteScania lancia l\'ultimo arrivato nella gamma dei bus extra urbani. Interlink punta su versatilità mo ...
THE IBUSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THE IBUS