THE IBUS GROUP E V AND ALIMENTIV INC ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO IMPLEMENT INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND CENTRAL READING SERVICES IN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

LONDON, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International BOWEL ULTRASOUND (IBUS) GROUP e.V. and ...

THE IBUS GROUP E.V. AND ALIMENTIV INC. ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO IMPLEMENT INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND CENTRAL READING SERVICES IN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

LONDON, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The International BOWEL ULTRASOUND (IBUS) GROUP e.V. and ALIMENTIV Inc. ANNOUNCEd today a PARTNERSHIP to offer INTESTINAL ULTRASOUND (IUS) CENTRAL READING SERVICES in CLINICAL TRIALS of adults and children with INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE (IBD). Owing to its cost-effectiveness, tolerability and repeatability, IUS has played an increasing role as a non-invasive monitoring tool in CLINICAL and research settings for IBD. This tool is accurate for the assessment of IBD DISEASE activity and complications and may detect early ...
