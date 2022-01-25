Raw 24.01.22 Worst Birthday Ever (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, siamo a Toledo (Ohio) ed è tutto pronto per un nuovo episodio di Monday Night Raw. I tre principali semgneti annunciati per oggi sono il weigh in tra Lesnar e Lashley, i festeggiamenti del compleanno di Maryse e la Alpha Academy academic challenge. Lo show parte con l’entrata di Lashley, siamo pronti all’ultimo confronto tra The Allmighty e The Beast prima del premium live event Royal Rumble. PROMO: Lesnar raggiunge il ring e sembra molto sicuro di se e rilassato, questo comportamento innervosisce MVP e Lashley. Il primo ad effettuare il check del peso è The Allmighty, MVP afferma che il peso di 273 libbre del suo assistito aumenterà quando porterà sulle spalle il WWE Championship. Tocca a Brock che sale sulla bilancia svestendosi solo del suo cappello da Cowboy, il peso è di 286 libbre. L’atteggiamento ironico e giocoso di Lesnar stufa Lashley il ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Raw Worst
EVERGRANDE: International bond investors facing 22.5 billion USD write - offs"In the worst case, some of the international investors we don't know today could then also face ... Keywords: energy and raw material shortages, plant and port closures, and the over - indebtedness of ...
In the EU, 32% of electricity comes from nuclear energyAt the time, it was the worst evil, as if the Peninsula was becoming a sort of Hiroshima. Many ... First, a wave cancelled nuclear power (in a country without raw materials) instead of demanding ...
Raw WorstSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Raw Worst