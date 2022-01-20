Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileUltime Blog

GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Marks 10 Years of Improving Lives

After a decade of clinical use* and more than 50,000 devices sold globally, the GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal ...

zazoom
Commenta
GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Marks 10 Years of Improving Lives (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) After a decade of clinical use* and more than 50,000 devices sold globally, the GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder continues a trusted legacy of safely advancing care. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) today announced that the GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder has achieved 10 Years of clinical use, treating patients through clinical studies and commercially in approved indications globally.*,† With more than 50,000 devices sold and zero reported cardiac erosions,‡ (Data on file. July 2011-November 2021; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.) this innovative technology from Gore offers physicians a safe option to treat patients with atrial Septal defects (ASD) and patent foramen ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterlifestyleblogit : L'occlusore settale CARDIOFORM GORE® migliora vite umane da 10 anni - -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GORE® CARDIOFORM
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GORE® CARDIOFORM GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Marks