GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Marks 10 Years of Improving Lives

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) After a decade of clinical use* and more than 50,000 devices sold globally, thecontinues a trusted legacy of safely advancing care. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) today announced that thehas achieved 10of clinical use, treating patients through clinical studies and commercially in approved indications globally.*,† With more than 50,000 devices sold and zero reported cardiac erosions,‡ (Data on file. July 2011-November 2021; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.) this innovative technology from Gore offers physicians a safe option to treat patients with atrialdefects (ASD) and patent foramen ...