Keith Lee: “Povero WALTER mi dispiace per lui” (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) Quella del cambio di ringname di WALTER è a mani basse la notizia del giorno, notizia che ha scatenato le dure reazioni di fan sui vari social. Nella puntata di NXT di ieri notte, il leader dell’Imperium ha affrontato e sconfitto Roderick Strong, leader a sua volta della Diamond Mine. Ciò che ha colpito maggiormente, però, è stato quanto accaduto a fine match; il ring announcer, infatti, ha annunciato che a vincere il match è stato Gunther. Da qui in poi ne è nato un polverone in quanto è venuto fuori come il nuovo nome adottato dalla federazione fosse lo stesso di un comandante nazista. Il commento di Keith Lee Tra i tanti che hanno accolto con incredulità il cambio di ringname di WALTER vi è anche l’ex WWE Keith Lee. Lui stesso, poco prima del licenziamento, fu protagonista di cambio di nome che scatenò ...Leggi su zonawrestling
