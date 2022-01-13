CAPEX.com appoints skilled industry professional Andreas Lambrou as group CFO (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - 2022 comes with exciting news for multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd. - Andreas Lambrou's appointment as CFO is making headlines in the trading industry. NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The new CFO plans to improve, innovate, and expand the CAPEX.com business model. He has over 12 years of experience in the financial industry, having worked as an executive for several well-established brands in the sector. Mr. Lambrou has an extensive background in setting up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and working with banking institutions and payment providers worldwide. "With his vast expertise, Andreas will help develop our financial strategies for 2022 and beyond, contributing to our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
