CAPEX com appoints skilled industry professional Andreas Lambrou as group CFO

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - 2022 comes with exciting news for multi-licensed broker.com, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd. -'s appointment as CFO is making headlines in the trading. NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/The new CFO plans to improve, innovate, and expand the.com business model. He has over 12 years of experience in the financial, having worked as an executive for several well-established brands in the sector. Mr.has an extensive background in setting up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and working with banking institutions and payment providers worldwide. "With his vast expertise,will help develop our financial strategies for 2022 and beyond, contributing to our ...