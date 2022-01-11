Dark Elevation 10.01.2022 – Episodio 45 (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, ben ritrovati coi report di inizio settimana. Qui è Simone “Corey” Spada per voi che dà seguito a quelli che sono stati i match registrati dalla All Elite Wrestling dopo l’ultima puntata di Dynamite da Newark, in New Jersey. Ritroveremo atleti del calibro di Jay Lethal, Nyla Rose, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs e Andrade El Idolo. Eccovi tutti i risultati! Risultati Dark Elevation: Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss battono Chris Steeler & Jaden ValoEmi Sakura & Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) battono Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio FTR battono Myles Hawkins & Pat Brink Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet battono B3CCA & Notorious Mimi Powerhouse Hobbs batte Ryan Clancy QT Marshall batte Zack Clayton Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) defeated Avery Good The Acclaimed battono Joey Ace & Kevin ...Leggi su zonawrestling
We saw dissension between two popular babyfaces as Leyla Hirsch teased a heel turn. Without any delay, let's jump into the results. Jay Lethal and Chris Steeler started off the match as the latter ...
