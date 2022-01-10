Top Chinese Lithium-ion Battery Provider Linkdata Launches Flagship 26-46mm Cylindrical Cell Family Products (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - The company also unveils a new heavy-duty electric truck brand Giant Haul (Yuandong) New Energy Auto at the launch event. SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On January 8, 2022, Linkdata New Energy Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese manufacturer of Lithium-ion batteries, held a product launch event for its 26-46mm diameter series of Cylindrical Lithium-ion Battery Products at the Shanghai Tower. By unveiling these new Flagship Products, the 26mm SPEED2, the 37mm SPEED3, and the 46mm SPEED4 Family Cells, Linkdata showcases the company's high-end Cylindrical Cells and its focused design concept "More Than One Answer" - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
