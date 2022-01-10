FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

The top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe revealed

London, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced  today the top 21 ...

The top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe revealed (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) London, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Best Places to Work organization announced  today the top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2022. Topping this year's ranking was Takeda, the leading multinational pharmaceutical company followed Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held spirits company. Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company, secured the third among the top 21 organizations. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across Europe. For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of ...
