Immune Biosolutions reports that its lead immunotherapy product IBIO123 neutralizes 100% of the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern VOCs | including Omicron

SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immune Biosolutions Inc., a clinical-stage company, is ...

SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Immune Biosolutions Inc., a clinical-stage company, is pleased to announce that its leading biological drug candidate maintains a potent activity in neutralization assays. Recent results have confirmed that this drug, IBIO123, is capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and all its current variants of concern (VOCs) that have emerged throughout the pandemic, including the latest Omicron variant. IBIO123 is an inhaled antibody-based immunotherapy with an ongoing multisite phase 1 and 2 clinical program for the treatment of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients. ...
