Jim Cornette furioso con la AEW: “Dov’è finito Jay Lethal?” (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) Jay Lethal è un veterano del wrestling, un lottatore attivo da oltre vent’anni. Si è affermato come una delle stelle della X-Division in TNA e poi è diventato una delle top star in ROH. Con la Ring of Honor temporaneamente chiusa, Lethal è diventato un free agent, accasandosi a sorpresa in AEW, debuttando a Full Gear. Jim Cornette ha affermato, tempo fa, che Tony Khan ha finalmente fatto qualcosa di giusto, mettendo sotto contratto Lethal. Ma sembra che Cornette stia rivedendo le proprie opinioni sul patron della All Elite. Perché sprecare il talento? Mentre parlava sul suo podcast, Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette ha criticato la AEW per star sprecando il talento di Jay Lethal: “Prendono Jay Lethal, annunciano la sua firma, e poi, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette furioso con la AEW: 'Dov'è finito Jay Lethal?' - - Ben_bespinosa13 : @Fightful Jim cornette: solo Comorato Ogogo - TSOWrestling : Una chiara ammissione del turn heel secondo Jim Cornette #TSOW #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jim CornetteJim Cornette: "Le cifre del rinnovo di Kevin Owens ci danno alcune indicazioni" World Wrestling
Jim Cornette Furious Over AEW Wasting Jay LethalJay Lethal is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling after competing for over twenty years now. He established himself as one of the stars ...
"Why do you bury talent?" - Jim Cornette lambasts AEW and Tony Khan over recently signed star's bookingGiven how stacked AEW's roster is at the moment, some talented performers are bound to get lost in the shuffle.
Jim CornetteSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jim Cornette