Jim Cornette furioso con la AEW | “Dov’è finito Jay Lethal?”

Jim Cornette
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Jay Lethal è un veterano del wrestling, un lottatore attivo da oltre vent’anni. Si è affermato ...

Jim Cornette furioso con la AEW: “Dov’è finito Jay Lethal?” (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) Jay Lethal è un veterano del wrestling, un lottatore attivo da oltre vent’anni. Si è affermato come una delle stelle della X-Division in TNA e poi è diventato una delle top star in ROH. Con la Ring of Honor temporaneamente chiusa, Lethal è diventato un free agent, accasandosi a sorpresa in AEW, debuttando a Full Gear. Jim Cornette ha affermato, tempo fa, che Tony Khan ha finalmente fatto qualcosa di giusto, mettendo sotto contratto Lethal. Ma sembra che Cornette stia rivedendo le proprie opinioni sul patron della All Elite. Perché sprecare il talento? Mentre parlava sul suo podcast, Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette ha criticato la AEW per star sprecando il talento di Jay Lethal: “Prendono Jay Lethal, annunciano la sua firma, e poi, ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
