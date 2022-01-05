CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Media Venture Will Be Named Candle | Company Confirms Westbrook Deal

Kevin Mayer
The new Media Venture run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs finally has a name. ...

The new Media Venture run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs finally has a name. It has been christened Candle Media, the pair announced on Tuesday while confirming their Deal to buy a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inc. The Smiths' Company produced the Oscar-contender "King Richard,"
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. Sells Minority Stake to Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer Venture

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ media company has acquired a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., a source familiar with the firm confirmed to The ...

Westbrook Inc. Announces Strategic Minority Investment from Candle Media, Next-Generation Media Company Backed by Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs, and Blackstone

Candle Media (“Candle”), the next-generation media company run by leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by investment ...
