Customertimes Announces DFG152 on Salesforce AppExchange | the World' s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customertimes today announced it has launched DFG152 on Salesforce AppExchange, helping businesses comply with data protection laws at the state and country levels. A Lightning-ready solution that is fully integrated with Salesforce and REST API, DFG152 takes the guesswork out of data depersonalization and localization. Built on the Salesforce Platform, CT Vision from Customertimes is currently available on AppExchange at https://AppExchange.Salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OO32sEAD. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
