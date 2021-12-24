THC BioMed Releases First Quarter Results (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - THC - CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD .F VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial Results for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Q1 HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO OCTOBER 31, 2021 MANAGEMENT COMMENT "We are pleased to report net income for the Quarter. This reflects the hard work to streamline production, especially regarding our edible products," said THC BioMed President and CEO, John Miller. "Going forward, we intend on concentrating on the edibles market and specifically our THC Kiss Beverage Shot, THC Kiss Gummies and THC Kiss Biscuits which will continue to improve our gross margin and subsequent bottom line." The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding fair value ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
THC BioMed Announces First Quarter Release DateTHC. CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2021 financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2021 after market hours on November 30, 2021.
