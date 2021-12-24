Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

THC BioMed Releases First Quarter Results

- THC - CSE  THCBF - OTC   TFHD .F VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ...

 THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial Results for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Q1 HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO OCTOBER 31, 2021 MANAGEMENT COMMENT "We are pleased to report net income for the Quarter. This reflects the hard work to streamline production, especially regarding our edible products," said THC BioMed President and CEO, John Miller. "Going forward, we intend on concentrating on the edibles market and specifically our THC Kiss Beverage Shot, THC Kiss Gummies and THC Kiss Biscuits which will continue to improve our gross margin and subsequent bottom line." The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding fair value ...
THC - CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD . F VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Q1 HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO OCTOBER

THC BioMed Announces First Quarter Release Date

THC. CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2021 financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2021 after market hours on November 30, 2021.
