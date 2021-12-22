«Can I ask you a question in English?». Draghi: «I’ll translate for you». Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza – Il video (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) «I’d like to ask you a question in English, if that’s ok…» («Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se per lei va bene…»). La richiesta, per Mario Draghi, arriva da Andrea Rosa, giornalista di Associated press – agenzia di stampa internazionale, con sede negli Stati Uniti – nel corso della conferenza stampa di fine anno tenuta dal premier. «Well, please do and I’ll translate for you» («Va bene, traduco io per lei»), risponde il premier con un mezzo sorriso. Applauso dei giornalisti presenti in sala, divertiti dal siparietto in atto. Poi Rosa ribatte: «Se volete posso parla’ pure in italiano». La risposta di Draghi: «E vai va’!». Leggi anche: Chigi o Quirinale? Draghi lascia la ... Leggi su open.online (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) «I’d like to ask you ain, if that’s ok…» («Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se per lei va bene…»). La richiesta, per Mario, arriva da Andrea Rosa,di Associated press – agenzia di stampa internazionale, con sede negli Stati Uniti – nel corso dellastampa di fine anno tenuta dal. «Well, please do andfor you» («Va bene, traduco io per lei»), risponde ilcon un mezzo sorriso. Applauso dei giornalisti presenti in sala, divertiti dalin atto. Poi Rosa ribatte: «Se volete posso parla’ pure in italiano». La risposta di: «E vai va’!». Leggi anche: Chigi o Quirinale?lascia la ...

