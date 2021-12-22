«Can I ask you a question in English?» Draghi | «I’ll translate for you» Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza – Il video

FedeRpt83 : RT @see_lallero: 'Can I ask you a question in English? (ma se volete posso anche farla in Italiano)' #Draghi #CONFERENZASTAMPA https://t.co… - cubogio : RT @see_lallero: 'Can I ask you a question in English? (ma se volete posso anche farla in Italiano)' #Draghi #CONFERENZASTAMPA https://t.co… - Alyss_ : RT @see_lallero: 'Can I ask you a question in English? (ma se volete posso anche farla in Italiano)' #Draghi #CONFERENZASTAMPA https://t.co… - Ema_2303 : RT @see_lallero: 'Can I ask you a question in English? (ma se volete posso anche farla in Italiano)' #Draghi #CONFERENZASTAMPA https://t.co… - AlessiaGuetti : RT @see_lallero: 'Can I ask you a question in English? (ma se volete posso anche farla in Italiano)' #Draghi #CONFERENZASTAMPA https://t.co… -
"Can I ask you a question in English?". Draghi: "I'll translate for you". Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza - IlI'd like to ask you a question in English, if that's ok... " ("Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se per lei va bene..."). La richiesta, per Mario Draghi , arriva da Andrea Rosa, giornalista di Associated press ...
