«Can I ask you a question in English?» Draghi | «I’ll translate for you» Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza – Il video

Can ask
«I’d like to ask you a question in English, if that’s ok…» («Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se ...

«I'd like to ask you a question in English, if that's ok…» («Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se per lei va bene…»). La richiesta, per Mario Draghi, arriva da Andrea Rosa, giornalista di Associated press – agenzia di stampa internazionale, con sede negli Stati Uniti – nel corso della conferenza stampa di fine anno tenuta dal premier. «Well, please do and I'll translate for you» («Va bene, traduco io per lei»), risponde il premier con un mezzo sorriso. Applauso dei giornalisti presenti in sala, divertiti dal siparietto in atto. Poi Rosa ribatte: «Se volete posso parla' pure in italiano». La risposta di Draghi: «E vai va'!».
"Can I ask you a question in English?". Draghi: "I'll translate for you". Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza - Il

I'd like to ask you a question in English, if that's ok... " ("Vorrei farle una domanda in inglese, se per lei va bene..."). La richiesta, per Mario Draghi , arriva da Andrea Rosa, giornalista di Associated press ...

«Can I ask you a question in English?». Draghi: «I’ll translate for you». Il siparietto tra il premier e un giornalista alla conferenza – Il video  Open

