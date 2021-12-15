WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

Flavor Flav ‘Fortunate to Be Alive’ After Boulder Nearly Crushes His Car (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Flavor Flav. Broadimage/ShutterstockA harrowing accident. Flavor Flav was almost seriously injured After a Boulder fell on his car while he was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Celebrity Health Scares Read article The rapper, 62, was on the road on Tuesday, December 14, when a winter storm caused a giant rock to roll down a cliffside and into the right side of his car. A photo obtained by E! News shows the front end of the musician’s white Audi smashed in with a shattered windshield. “He is very fortunate to be alive and realizes it was an extremely close call,” the Flavor of Love alum’s manager told E! News in a statement on Tuesday. “It was a Boulder approximately 5 to 6 feet in ...
