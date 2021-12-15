born2basmiler : RT @TheMileyDaily: ?? | Al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley rivela che nel 2012 il rapper Flavor Flav l’ha introdotta ad un gru… - mcgiftz : RT @TheMileyDaily: ?? | Al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley rivela che nel 2012 il rapper Flavor Flav l’ha introdotta ad un gru… - angelwings_anne : RT @TheMileyDaily: ?? | Al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley rivela che nel 2012 il rapper Flavor Flav l’ha introdotta ad un gru… - BoneBreakerCZE : RT @TheMileyDaily: ?? | Al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley rivela che nel 2012 il rapper Flavor Flav l’ha introdotta ad un gru… - TheMileyDaily : ?? | Al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley rivela che nel 2012 il rapper Flavor Flav l’ha introdotta ad u… -
Flavor Flav ‘Fortunate to Be Alive’ After Boulder Nearly Crushes His Car
Flavor Flav. Broadimage/ShutterstockA harrowing accident. Flavor Flav was almost seriously injured ...
Flavor Flav ‘Fortunate to Be Alive’ After Boulder Nearly Crushes His Car (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Flavor Flav. Broadimage/ShutterstockA harrowing accident. Flavor Flav was almost seriously injured After a Boulder fell on his car while he was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Celebrity Health Scares Read article The rapper, 62, was on the road on Tuesday, December 14, when a winter storm caused a giant rock to roll down a cliffside and into the right side of his car. A photo obtained by E! News shows the front end of the musician’s white Audi smashed in with a shattered windshield. “He is very fortunate to be alive and realizes it was an extremely close call,” the Flavor of Love alum’s manager told E! News in a statement on Tuesday. “It was a Boulder approximately 5 to 6 feet in ...Leggi su cityroma
