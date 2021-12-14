PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

‘Chhichhore’ to Be First Major Indian Film Release in China After Two Years of Ban

‘Chhichhore’ First
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
The 2019 Indian coming-of-age comedic drama “Chhichhore” is set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on ...

zazoom
Commenta
‘Chhichhore’ to Be First Major Indian Film Release in China After Two Years of Ban (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) The 2019 Indian coming-of-age comedic drama “Chhichhore” is set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on Jan. 7, 2022. It will be the First Indian Film to Release in the world’s largest Film market in two Years following a bitter border dispute. The news comes as Chinese authorities remain mum about approvals for Hollywood blockbusters like L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Chhichhore’ First
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ‘Chhichhore’ First ‘Chhichhore’ First Major Indian Film