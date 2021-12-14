‘Chhichhore’ to Be First Major Indian Film Release in China After Two Years of Ban

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) The 2019coming-of-age comedic drama “Chhichhore” is set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on Jan. 7, 2022. It will be thetoin the world’s largestmarket in twofollowing a bitter border dispute. The news comes as Chinese authorities remain mum about approvals for Hollywood blockbusters like L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.