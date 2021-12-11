RISULTATI | NJPW STRONG “Nemesis 2021” 10 12 2021

(Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) I <>RISULTATI STRONG> dello Show andato in scena venerdì a Los Angeles, California: <>NJPW STRONG>Venerdì 10 Dicembre – Los Angeles, California (USA) – TJP batte The DKC Tag Team Match – BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) battono Jordan Clearwater & Keita Murray – Royce Isaacs batte Lucas Riley Tag Team Match – Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight battono Stray Dog Army (BATEMAN & Misterioso) – Brody King batte Dave Dutra – JONAH batte David Finlay – Juice Robinson batte Bad Dude Tito Alex Coughlin Challenge Series Match – Alex Coughlin batte JR Kratos Six Man Tag Team Match – Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust battono Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson & Tom ...

