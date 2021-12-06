Dustin Rhodes | “Non faccio wrestling per pagarmi le bollette come fa Ric Flair”

(Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021), l’ex Goldust in WWE e da un paio d’anni membro dell’AEW, luogo in cui si è ricongiunti con il fratello Cody, di recente ha parlato ai microfoni di Way of the Blade. Il figlio maggiore di Dustyha discusso di vari argomenti, soffermandosi in particolare sull’ultima parte di carriera, essendo ormai agli sgoccioli, facendo paragoni con vecchie glorieRice Sting. Il soggetto della discussione è stato però il Nature Boy, lo stesso che negli ultimi tempi ha affermato che gli piacerebbe ritornare a lottare (non sale sul ring dal 2011) e che sarebbe anche disposto a morire sul ring, se potesse scegliere.ha detto di non vederla allo stesso modo, e che anzi non vorrebbe fare la stessa fine della leggenda dei Four Horsemen. Di seguito un estratto ...

Dustin Rhodes has a well-documented history of problems with drugs and alcohol. At one point, it looked like his career might've been ruined. Since his ...Dustin Rhodes talks about wanting to contribute to wrestling for as long as possible, how he keeps moving forward and more.